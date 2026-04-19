Sandalwood High School band invited to perform in National Memorial Day Parade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sandalwood High School’s band has been invited to perform in the National Memorial Day Parade, a major event commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary.

School officials say the invitation recognizes the band’s performance excellence and offers students a chance to represent Jacksonville on a national stage.

Due to a shortened timeline and the costs associated with travel, lodging and participation, the band is now working to raise funds to ensure all students can attend.

Organizers say the group has already made progress toward its fundraising goal but is seeking additional community support. That includes raising awareness, sharing fundraising efforts and connecting with potential sponsors or partners.

The National Memorial Day Parade is held annually in Washington, D.C., and honors members of the U.S. military who died in service.

To access the fundraiser, click here.

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