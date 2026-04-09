SCAM ALERT: JSO warns residents of scam calls claiming missed jury duty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving callers who claim individuals have missed jury duty and must pay a cash bond.

Officials say scammers may provide fake citation numbers and falsely claim affiliation with the U.S. District Court in Jacksonville to appear legitimate.

According to the sheriff’s office, legitimate law enforcement agencies do not call individuals to demand money, collect cash bonds over the phone, or issue federal jury summons in that manner.

Residents who receive these calls are urged to hang up immediately, avoid sharing personal information, and not send any money.

Anyone unsure about the legitimacy of a call is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Officials say awareness is key to preventing fraud and protecting personal information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]