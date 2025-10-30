Scam awareness presentation for Palatka residents scheduled November 10

PALATKA, Fla. — Residents of Palatka are invited to an informative presentation on scams, hosted by financial crimes detectives, on November 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Putnam County BOCC Meeting Room.

The event aims to educate the public about various types of scams, including phishing, impersonation, and romance scams, and provide strategies to protect themselves and their families. Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and the presentation seeks to address common misconceptions about who can fall victim.

One of the common misconceptions addressed in the presentation is that scammers only target the elderly. However, people of all ages and backgrounds can fall victim to scams.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Another misconception is the belief that scams are obvious and easy to spot. While some scams may seem outlandish, many are subtle and designed to extract personal information from victims.

The presentation will also highlight how scammers are constantly adapting and using new technologies to deceive individuals.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]