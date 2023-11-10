School security guard injured after being punched by Mandarin High School student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A school security guard is recovering from injuries after he was punched by a Mandarin High School student.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The details are still unclear, but Principal Sara Bravo sent a message to parents on Thursday saying a security guard was knocked to the ground, hitting his head on a bench causing “significant bleeding.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Several students told Action News Jax that this incident caused quite a stir on campus.

“Students couldn’t even leave class, they told us that we had to stay inside of our classes,” senior student Kiyana hunter said. “And everyone was just freaking out, like, it was a really sad situation. Like I was really anxious.”

Jaclyn Woods received a text from her daughter 30 minutes before receiving the principal’s message. Woods said she was concerned, but appreciated the quick communication.

“She was on it to make all the parents aware of exactly what happened in the incident,” Woods said. “So, it was amazing the response and how quick she was able to get it out.”

Several students described chaos in the aftermath -- with the security guard experiencing what appeared to be seizures before being rushed to the hospital.

“Of course there’s fights, it’s high school, but not nothing like this -- not a student hitting administrators,” Keaton said.

Today’s incident caused the parent of a sophomore student to explore other schools.

“You don’t want your child to be the one attacked,” parent Laura Wallin said. “It makes you concerned for their safety.”

But Woods said she’s confident in the security at Mandarin.

“Mandarin is a good school. The security is tight, they make sure that they do all their precautions.”

During her message to parents and family, Principal Bravo said, “It is always disappointing to see a student make a choice like this. We want the best future possible for our students, and this is certainly not it.”

Bravo went on to say violence is not tolerated on campus and she is requesting to get the student expelled.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Action News Jax is working to learn who that student is and when they might face a judge.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.