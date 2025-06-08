From scoops to support: Ben and Jerry’s Nocatee honors vets and dogs on Best Friends Day

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Ben and Jerry’s Nocatee celebrates “National Best Friends Day” on Sunday, June 8, with a fundraising campaign aimed at supporting veterans and dogs.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The event, Best Friends Ice Cream Paw-ty, is free and marks the launch of Scoops and Service: a $10,000 fundraiser with K9s For Warriors.

In addition, Steve Chubbuck, a veteran and former co-owner of the event, will be honored for his belief in dogs possessing healing powers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Details about the event:

WHEN:

Sunday, June 8 from 2:00 – 3:00 PM

WHERE:

Ben & Jerry’s – Nocatee

295 Pine Lake Dr., Suite C101a

Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Doggie desserts and two free scoops with sprinkles are included for those who bring their dog.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.