Scrutiny deepens over councilman Raul Arias’ role in Eastside CBA funding as new email surfaces

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City Councilman leading discussions on how tens of millions of dollars will be directed into Jacksonville’s Eastside as part of the Jaguars stadium deal is facing growing scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest.

Action News Jax Ben Becker has been reporting for two months on Councilman Raul Arias and his business dealings. Now, newly obtained information is raising additional questions, while critics argue their concerns are being pushed aside.

Debate continues over $40 Million in Eastside funding

At Wednesday’s Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) subcommittee meeting, which Arias chairs, discussions centered on how $40 million should be allocated for Eastside improvements over the next seven years.

Arias led the meeting as usual, telling residents, “We have a finite amount of dollars available.”

But some members of the community say their voices are being shut out, particularly regarding concerns about Arias’ leadership.

For the second CBA meeting in a row, there was no public comment, despite expectations that residents would address questions surrounding Arias.

“Why you giving out cards if we can’t even comment?” asked Latavia Harris, vice president of the Together Eastside Coalition.

Coalition calls for Arias to step down

Earlier this week, the Together Eastside Coalition urged Arias to resign, pointing to “financial irregularities.”

The demand followed months of Action News Jax reporting on Arias’ business activities - coverage that preceded his resignation as chair of the Council’s Finance Committee.

“What they set us up for today is Jacksonville, Florida’s biggest heist,” Harris said after the meeting.

Three weeks ago, the coalition presented a report alleging a “coordinated influence network” involving nonprofits, developers, and city leadership tied to the allocation and oversight of CBA funds. The organization LIFT JAX, a key player in Eastside revitalization efforts, was among those highlighted.

New questions emerge over Bold City Media connection

Action News Jax has now obtained an internal city email from June showing Arias’ assistant connecting LIFT JAX CEO Travis Williams with Bold City Media.

Williams replied a month later, agreeing to set up a meeting.

Bold City Media is a company Arias previously owned, something first reported by Action News Jax. Earlier reporting also revealed Arias had attempted to steer work toward the company, raising earlier concerns about a potential conflict of interest.

City email of Arias assistant connecting LIFT JAX CEO Travis Williams with Bold City Media

When Action News Jax attempted to ask Arias about the new email, he left the dais and walked into a secured area.

Arias later sent a statement saying, in part:

“When I did a tour of the Eastside, I had Bold City taking pictures for me and they met… nothing bad all…”

Harris was not convinced.“My 3-year-old granddaughter wouldn’t buy that explanation,” she said.

Lift Jax Statement:

“LIFT JAX has never contracted with Bold City Media. While an introduction was made earlier this year, LIFT JAX has had no interactions or relationship with Bold City Media since then.

LIFT JAX’s only interaction was in 2024 when LIFT JAX and Together Eastside Coalition members led several Eastside neighborhood tours with City Council members. Councilman Arias was accompanied by Bold City Media to take photos.”

