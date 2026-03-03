‘Severe water shortage’ expanded for North Florida by St. Johns River Water Management District

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns River Water Management District declared a “Modified Phase II Severe Water Shortage” on Tuesday for portions of Baker, Bradford and Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam, and St. Johns counties within the District.

Action News Jax told you last month when the district issued a “Phase I Moderate Water Shortage.”

The decision is due to “continued declines in groundwater levels and reduced surface water flows” following precipitation deficits.

The District is asking that even though Daylight Saving Time on March 8 would allow for two days a week of watering on irrigation schedules, landowners continue to water just one day per week due to the water shortage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Like the Phase I declaration, the Phase II order encourages voluntary water reductions. This includes public supply, commercial, industrial, institutional, agricultural, landscape, recreation and aesthetic uses.

Property owners and managers are encouraged to plan for the potential of extended dry conditions and the possibility of mandatory restrictions should the shortage advance to a more severe phase.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.