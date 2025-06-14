Shania Twain donating meals to Jacksonville families in need

Jacksonville, Fla. — Shania Twain is giving back in a big way during her upcoming Jacksonville stop.

Read: What is ‘No Kings Day’: 1,800 protests planned around U.S., over 70 in Florida, dozens in Georgia

Twain is donating $25,000 to Feeding Northeast Florida, which will help provide more than 150,000 meals to local families struggling with food insecurity.

She will be doing this as part of her summer tour.

Shania says she’s making similar donations in every city she visits.

“Everyone deserves access to nutritious food,” she said. “This is a way we can help lift up communities across the country.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida says the donation couldn’t come at a better time, as food bank donations have been down.

Shania will perform at Daily’s Place on July 29 and 30.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.