Sheriff T.K. Waters is hosting a crime prevention walk in the Arlington Area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Saturday, Sept. 23, Sheriff T.K. Waters and Chief Felipe Alicea, along with other officers will be at the crime prevention walk in Arlington.

This is an opportunity for the members of the community to talk with the Sheriff and his Staff about crime in their area.

The walk starts at 3 p.m. and will take place around the University Townhouses, Bourbon Alley South, Bourbon Alley West, and Justina Terrace.

Participants are asked to park along Justina Road near Bourbon Alley South.

