Sheriff: Woman arrested after telling granddaughter to ‘swim back for help’ during jet ski incident

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC — Anne Lachell Sellers, 53, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Conduct Towards a Minor after her 12-year-old granddaughter was found in marshland following a jet ski incident in Berkeley County, South Carolina.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Sellers and her granddaughter became stranded on separate jet skis. Sellers instructed the juvenile to swim back to shore for help, despite hazardous conditions including strong currents and high winds, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

“Careless decisions that endanger the lives of juveniles will not be tolerated, and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” Sheriff Duane Lewis stated.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., multiple agencies, including the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, BCSO Dive Team, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, US Coast Guard, Naval Weapons Station Fire Department, and Pimlico Fire Department, responded to the water rescue.

The juvenile was located in marshland approximately 600 yards from the boat ramp, suffering cuts and abrasions to her arms and legs. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment and further evaluation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sellers was initially untruthful during the investigation, according to the sheriff.

Deputies later learned that one of the jet skis was not working correctly, leading to the pair becoming stranding. The South Carolina Department of Social Services was notified of the incident, and Sellers was transported to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center to await a bond hearing, according to the sheriff’s office.

