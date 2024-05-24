Shrimp lovers rejoice; Self-guided food trail across Jax launches in time for Memorial Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Paying homage to the history of Mayport shrimping, a self-guided trail to over a dozen seafood restaurants is launching this weekend.

The Mayport Shrimp Trail invites shrimp lovers to visit more than 15 restaurants across the city, including The Local, Southern Coast Seafood, Palms Fish Camp, Singleton’s Seafood Shack, and Pink Salt Restaurant & Wine Bar.

To begin the food excursion you’ll need to download the Visit Jax app and select the Mayport Jax Shrimp icon. By checking in at each designated location trail participants will be eligible for a free shrimp-themed t-shirt from Visit Jacksonville and two tickets to a Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball game.

Visit Jacksonville is also offering those who complete the five stops a chance to win the grand prize vacation package, which includes an overnight hotel stay in Jacksonville, 10 tickets to a Jumbo Shrimp game, and an opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at the game.

