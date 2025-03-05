‘Sickening and frightening’: man to appear in Duval court after child exploitation re-offense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man scheduled to be in court tomorrow in Duval for trying to meet a minor for sex back in 2024 was just arrested again in Kingsland, Georgia on similar felony charges involving children.

34-year-old Benjamin Stancil is back behind bars for criminal charges similar to those leading to his previous arrest that happened less than a year ago in Jacksonville.

Stancil was served a warrant and then arrested at his Kingsland home Tuesday morning on two counts of felony sexual exploitation of children.

Officers said Stancil was out on a $150,000 bond when the sheriff’s office said they picked him up on the new charges. As a part of that bond, Stancil was not allowed to be on the Internet or have contact with minors. But then last month, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said they received tips from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) that Stancil was uploading photos that included sexual abuse of children.

Now, he is being held at the Camden County jail.

Benjamin Stancil’s next-door neighbor Tyler Prokosch said he barely saw Stancil leave his home.

“I rarely saw anyone there. I’d see him go to his car once or twice and that’s really about it,” said Prokosch.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page that its investigators worked closely with the GBI to make the arrest.

Another neighbor who asked to stay anonymous said she is relieved for the children that walk through the neighborhood.

“There are still a few young ones here because I see a mom that walks down with her daughter in the morning.”

Just last year, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers arrested Stancil when they said they caught him trying to meet up with a girl who he thought was 14 years old for sex.

In reality, Stancil was speaking with an undercover officer from April 24th to the 29th on an app called “Whisper” before he tried to meet who he thought was the child.

He was charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex, soliciting a child online and other related counts.

“There are a lot of kids in this neighborhood which makes this even more sickening and frightening for the community,” said Tyler Prokosch, next door neighbor.

Action News Jax reached out to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office on whether Benjamin Stancil will be granted bond this time around.

We are waiting to hear back.

