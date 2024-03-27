Tragic history: Sidney Lanier Bridge in Glynn County hit by ships in 1972 and 1987

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River after it was struck by a freighter. Six people are missing and presumed dead while an active search has been suspended.

According to The Associated Press, between 1960 to 2015, there were 35 major bridge collapses worldwide due to a ship or barge collision, with 18 occurring in the United States.

Locally, in Glynn County, the Port of Brunswick is also located inland, and requires cargo ships to sail under the Sidney Lanier Bridge -- which carries US 17 over the Turtle River.

Sidney Lanier Bridge Location of Sidney Lanier Bridge in Glynn County. (WJAX)

Taking a closer look at the map pictured below, the bridge has “rock islands” surrounding the support pylons. They act like big bumpers in case a ship gets too close.

Rock islands Rock islands aim to protect the bridge from possible ship impacts. (WJAX)

The current Sidney Lanier Bridge is a replacement for one that was hit by two ships in the past.

A cargo ship named “African Neptune” hit the bridge on Nov. 7, 1972. It caused several cars to fall into the river. Ten people died.

'African Neptune' The cargo ship named 'African Neptune' crashed into the Sidney Lanier Bridge on Nov. 8, 1972. (WJAX)

Deadly Glynn County bridge collapse On Nov. 7, 1972, the Sidney Lanier Bridge was hit by a cargo ship named "African Neptune," causing cars to fall into the water, killing 10. (WJAX)

The bridge was also hit by a Polish freighter on May 3, 1987.

The current bridge was built in 2005.

