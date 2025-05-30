Silver Alert: Missing man last seen on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man.

Officers are looking for David Johnson, 61.

His family reported him missing Thursday night. He was last seen in the Lem Turner and Broward Road area.

Mr. Johnson has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and is showing signs of dementia, according to his family.

He may be driving a 2017 Silver Hyundai Tucson bearing FL tag ‘REVE09’.

Police are concerned for his safety, not only because of his diminished mental condition, but also because Mr. Johnson is not from the area.

If you see him, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

