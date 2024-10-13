SJFR: Woman in critical condition after nearly drowning near Ponte Vedra Inn and Club

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is in critical condition after nearly drowning near the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

According to the Fire Rescue Department, they responded to the scene around 12:35 p.m. following reports of a drowning.

Officials say the woman was rescued by a lifeguard employed by the Inn and Club before being transferred to the care of emergency responders.

Authorities have not released her exact age but confirmed the victim is female. No further updates are available at this time.

Instagram user @DevelopJax shared with us this video of the scene.

