‘Something magical’: Georgia’s Golden Isles named No. 1 Best Beach Getaway in the South

GOLDEN ISLES, Ga. — Southeast Georgia beaches are being recognized as the best in the South by Southern Living readers.

The Golden Isles came in at No. 1 for Best Beach Getaways in the South.

The publication said, “There’s something magical about this stretch of islands off the coast of Georgia. Comprised of St. Simons Island, Jekyll Island, Little St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and the mainland city of Brunswick, the Golden Isles are named for the honey-colored marsh grass that surrounds the area’s many winding waterways."

The beaches being “quieter and less developed” is part of the appeal, Southern Living said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

This isn’t the first time the area has been recognized for its quiet beauty. St. Simons Island was named the No. 1 Underrated Vacation Destination by U.S. News and World Report in 2025 and in 2024, St. Simons was named the best waterfront town in Georgia by Southern Living.

Northeast Florida also received some love on the Best Beach Getaways in the South list.

St. Augustine Beach came in at No. 12 on the list. Southern Living said the beach’s proximity to the history of St. Augustine is part of its appeal

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“This two-in-one destination proves you really can have it all: swaths of wide, uncrowded beaches and a bustling city full of historic architecture and enticing restaurants.”

Southern Living said it got the results for The South’s Best 2026 by having a third party conduct an online survey “among Southern Living consumers, asking them to rate their favorite places across the South. The survey was fielded from July 9 to September 9, 2025, and had over 17,000 respondents.”

To see the full list, click here.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.