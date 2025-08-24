‘Sopranos’ star, Jerry Adler dies at 96

NEW YORK — Jerry Adler, a veteran of stage and screen best known for playing Herman “Hesh” Rabkin on The Sopranos, has died at 96.

His passing was confirmed by Riverside Memorial Chapel in New York, which published an obituary stating he died on August 23, 2025.

Adler began his career behind the scenes, working as a stage manager on Broadway hits like My Fair Lady. He later directed productions including The Little Prince and the Aviator and Checking Out.

In his 60s, Adler transitioned to acting, earning acclaim for roles in The Sopranos, The Good Wife, Rescue Me, and Transparent.

The Good Wife co-creator Robert King paid tribute on X, calling Adler “a gentle soul and fierce talent.”

Adler is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren. His late-life rise as a beloved character actor reminded audiences that it’s never too late to make a lasting impression.

