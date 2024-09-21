Sources: Douglas Anderson employee under investigation for OnlyFans page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another Douglas Anderson School of the Arts employee is under investigation.

The school sent out a notice to parents Friday night. They are not naming the employee because it is not a criminal case, and it is not related to the school.

Multiple sources told Action News Jax Ben Becker it has to do with an OnlyFans account.

The school says they reassigned the employee while they investigate.

They also mentioned the “Know the Line” campaign, the district’s new effort to stop inappropriate conduct between teachers and students.

Action News Jax has reported on issues at the school for nearly two years.

Six teachers have been removed from the school for inappropriate conduct with a student.

The former principal and vice principal are also under investigation for not properly reporting accusations to the state.

This is a developing story.

