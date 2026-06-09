Sporting JAX adds midfielder to men’s team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville announced its signing midfielder Raheem Somersall to its men’s roster, pending league and federation approval.

Somersall has spent eight seasons in the USL Championship and USL League One, four of which were with North Carolina FC, where he logged 7,000 minutes, three goals and seven assists. He most recently played for FC Tulsa, where he made 11 appearances.

“I’m excited for this opportunity with Sporting JAX,” said Somersall. “I look forward to jumping in and being a contributor for the club.”

“We’re looking forward to Raheem joining the group,” said Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox. “He’s a proven talent with valuable experience in the league and should be a great addition.”

Somersall will be no stranger to the Sunshine State, having played soccer at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Sporting JAX’s next game will be against Monterey Bay FC on Wednesday, June 10 at Cardinale Stadium. The club’s next home game will be on June 13 against Detroit City FC at UNF’s Hodges Stadium. Tickets are on sale now.

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