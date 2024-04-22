Local

SPOTLIGHT: Disney’s Frozen the Musical opens this weekend

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Frozen the Musical in Jacksonville

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — Presented by the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, Frozen will play a 7-day premiere engagement at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts beginning Saturday, April 27, 2024 with performances playing through Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Monday, April 22:

Leonid & Friends - World’s Greatest Chicago Tribute - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Tuesday, April 23:

Aliens Alive Autism Spectrum Disorder Show - 10:30 am - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, April 24:

AEW Dynamite/Rampage - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

The Psychology of Serial Killers - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, April 25:

Jax River Jams - Andy Grammer, Let’s Ride Brass Band, The Apostle Floyd Encounter, Madison Hughes - 5:00 pm - Ford on Bay | 288 E. Bay Street

Hannah Berner - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville 95ers vs. Coastal Georgia Buccaneers - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville University

Brandon Lake : Tear Off The Roof Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Brothers Osborne - Might As Well Be Us Tour - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, April 26:

Jacksonville Symphony: The Pines & Fountains of Rome - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Bad Religion and Social Distortion - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Beach Fest: Silent Disco - 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jacksonville Beach

Saturday, April 27:

Smoothie King Crown Cup pickleball tournament benefiting the MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation - starts at 8:00 am - Argyle Forest Park

Disney’s Frozen the Musical - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Beaches Opening Weekend - Volleyball tournament 9 am - 2 pm, Instaramp 11 am - 4 pm, Sandcastle competition 2:30 pm - 5:30 pm, Fishing tournament 2 pm - 6 pm

Jacksonville Symphony: The Pines & Fountains of Rome - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Groove Fest - Jacksonville - 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center

45th Historic Springfield Tour of Homes and Gardens - 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

AEW Collision - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Yellow Brick Road - A Tribute to Elton John - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, April 28:

Beaches Opening Weekend Parade - 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Beach

Taste of St. Augustine presented by EPIC Behavioral Healthcare - starts at 11:00 am - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

NEEDTOBREATHE: THE CAVES WORLD TOUR with special guest Judah & The Lion - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Groove Fest - Jacksonville - 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center

Disney’s Frozen the Musical - 1:30 pm and 6:00 pm - Moran Theater

Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

”Draft Draft Night in Duval: Thursday at 7PM on FOX30

Most Read