SPOTLIGHT: DONNA Marathon weekend returns for 17th year

Jacksonville, Fl — DONNA Marathon weekend has returned. This year’s theme, Destination: Hope. The 17th Annual DONNA Marathon Weekend will include a 5K, DONNA Dash, Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultramarathon, Event Challenges and Health & Wellness Expo.
The Prime Osborn Convention Center hosts the Jacksonville Tattoo Arts Festival Friday - Sunday. Billed as the world’s largest tattoo convention tour, the Jacksonville event will be its first edition.
Tuesday, January 30:
Shen Yun 2024 - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater
Wednesday, January 31:
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Shen Yun 2024 - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater
Thursday, February 1:
Charity Sporting Clay Shoot - 8:30 am - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Grace Potter With Special Guest Brittney Spencer - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Friday, February 2:
Jacksonville Tattoo Arts Festival - 2:00 pm - 11:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Lorrie Morgan - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Jacksonville Symphony: The King, Queen & Prince - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Riverfront Family Fitness & Fun - 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm - Ford on Bay
Terri Clark With Special Guest Madison Hughes - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Saturday, February 3:
FIS DONNA 5K - 8:00 am start - EverBank Stadium
DONNA Dash - 9:30 am start - EverBank Stadium
FSCJ Artist Series: Tell Him It’s Jackie - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Terry Theater
Jacksonville Symphony: The King, Queen & Prince - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Sasha Velour’s The Big Reveal Live Show! - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Tattoo Arts Festival - 11:00 am - 11:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Sunday, February 4:
DONNA National Marathon and Half Marathon - 7:30am start - Seawalk Pavilion Jax Beach
FSCJ Artist Series: The Barber of Seville - 3:00 pm - Moran Theater
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Tattoo Arts Festival - 11:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center