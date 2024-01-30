SPOTLIGHT: DONNA Marathon weekend returns for 17th year

Jacksonville, Fl — DONNA Marathon weekend has returned. This year’s theme, Destination: Hope. The 17th Annual DONNA Marathon Weekend will include a 5K, DONNA Dash, Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultramarathon, Event Challenges and Health & Wellness Expo.

The Prime Osborn Convention Center hosts the Jacksonville Tattoo Arts Festival Friday - Sunday. Billed as the world’s largest tattoo convention tour, the Jacksonville event will be its first edition.

Tuesday, January 30:

Shen Yun 2024 - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Wednesday, January 31:

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Shen Yun 2024 - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Thursday, February 1:

Charity Sporting Clay Shoot - 8:30 am - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Grace Potter With Special Guest Brittney Spencer - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, February 2:

Jacksonville Tattoo Arts Festival - 2:00 pm - 11:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Lorrie Morgan - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Jacksonville Symphony: The King, Queen & Prince - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Riverfront Family Fitness & Fun - 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm - Ford on Bay

Terri Clark With Special Guest Madison Hughes - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Saturday, February 3:

FIS DONNA 5K - 8:00 am start - EverBank Stadium

DONNA Dash - 9:30 am start - EverBank Stadium

FSCJ Artist Series: Tell Him It’s Jackie - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Terry Theater

Jacksonville Symphony: The King, Queen & Prince - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Sasha Velour’s The Big Reveal Live Show! - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Tattoo Arts Festival - 11:00 am - 11:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Sunday, February 4:

DONNA National Marathon and Half Marathon - 7:30am start - Seawalk Pavilion Jax Beach

FSCJ Artist Series: The Barber of Seville - 3:00 pm - Moran Theater

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Tattoo Arts Festival - 11:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center