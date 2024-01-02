Local

SPOTLIGHT: First full weekend of 2024 features sports, music, fitness opportunities

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

38 Special

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville’s own 38 Special returns home on Saturday for a performance at the Florida Theatre. It’s one of several events in the 904 this weekend.

Wednesday, January 3:

First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Downtown Jacksonville

Thursday, January 4:

Donna The Buffalo - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Friday, January 5:

Jacksonville Symphony: Rhapsody in Blue & Rachmaninoff - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Edwin McCain - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Elvis Birthday Bash starring Mike Albert, Scot Bruce and the Big E Band - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Saturday, January 6:

New Year, New You 5k Walk, Run & Roll - 8:00 am - 11:00 am - Jacksonville Melanin Market

Eartha’s Farm & Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - 4850 Moncrief Road

Gathering of Veterans - 10:30 am - 1:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Symphony: Rhapsody in Blue & Rachmaninoff - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

38 Special with The Curt Towne Band - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, January 7:

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans - 1:00 pm - CBS 47

Orange Park Farmers and Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - 2042 Park Avenue

Matt Fraser America’s Top Psychic Medium - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

The State Ballet of Ukraine presents Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Ballet - 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Moran Theater




Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

Most Read