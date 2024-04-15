SPOTLIGHT: Icemen open up Kelly Cup Playoffs at home

Jacksonville, Fl — Playoff hockey is about to begin in Jacksonville. The Icemen will face the Florida Everblades in the opening round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs - a team that’s ended the Icemen season two straight years. Game one is Thursday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
The Jumbo Shrimp continue their long home stand with a series against the Norfolk Tides.
Tuesday, April 16:
Brit Floyd P.U.L.S.E 2024 Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 11:05 am - 121 Financial Ballpark (alcohol-free game)
Wednesday, April 17:
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Rodrigo y Gabriela Support Act | OKAN - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Justin Hayward Blue World Tour - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Thursday, April 18:
Jax River Jams featuring Earthgang, L.O.V.E. Culture, and more - starts at 5:00 pm - Ford on Bay | 288 E. Bay Street
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
2024 Cricket SIAC Men’s Volleyball Championship - 11:00 am - 8:00 pm - 1859 Kings Road
North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
An Evening with Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Jacksonville 95ers vs. Rocket City Flight - 7:00 pm - JU Swisher Gym
Don Felder formerly of The Eagles With Special Guests | Pablo Cruise & Firefall - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Staind with Ayron Jones & Tim Montana - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Friday, April 19:
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Jeremy Camp With Special Guest | Caleb & John - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Katt Williams: The Dark Matter Tour - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville Symphony: Let’s Misbehave: Tony DeSare Sings Cole Porter - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Billy Strings Spring Tour - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Billy Prine Presents the Songs and Stories of John Prine - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Jacksonville 95ers vs. Rocket City Flight - 7:00 pm - JU Swisher Gym
Saturday, April 20:
Beaches Go Green: Earth Day Event - 8:00 am - 11:00 am - Atlantic Beach and Jacksonville Beach Pier
Touch-a-Truck - 8:00 am - 1:00 pm - Brooks Family YMCA
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Jacksonville Sharks vs. Vegas Knight Hawks - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville Symphony: Let’s Misbehave: Tony DeSare Sings Cole Porter - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
The Flaming Lips - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Billy Strings Spring Tour - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Beats and Brews: Springfield Spring Festival - starts at 7:00 pm - 22 W. 6th Street
Morgan Wade - Crossing State Lines Tour - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Sunday, April 21:
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 3:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Amy Grant - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Billy Strings Spring Tour - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
The Red Clay Strays - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall