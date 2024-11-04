SPOTLIGHT: It’s Fair Time!

Jacksonville, Fl — The 2024 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair returns to the Jacksonville Fairgrounds November 7 - 17. There are numerous daily specials that are not sold online, they’re only sold at the gate on the day of the special. Daily concerts are included with admission.

Wednesday, November 6:

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, November 7:

Untold Stories Wave - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, November 8:

Jacksonville Icemen v Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Luis Elizondo - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jax Symphony: Rodrigo & Ravel’s Bolero - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall

Edward Waters University Homecoming Party - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Saturday, November 9:

Jacksonville Icemen v South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Eddie B Teachers Only Comedy Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

A Day To Remember with special guests August Burns Red & Stand Atlantic - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Pace

Jax Symphony: Rodrigo & Ravel’s Bolero - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall

Preacher Lawson: Funny as Bleep Tour - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Terry Theater

Sunday, November 10:

Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium & FOX 30

Rock the Box 4 featuring: Aaron Lewis - 7:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center











