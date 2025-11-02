St. Augustine Amphitheatre to host O.A.R. with special guests Gavin DeGraw and KT Tunstall

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre is set to host O.A.R. for their Three Decades Tour on Saturday, November 14, 2026, featuring special guests Gavin Degraw and KT Tunstall.

Tickets for the event will be available starting Friday, November 7, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online or in person at the venue’s Box Office.

O.A.R., a band that began its journey at an eighth-grade talent show, has achieved remarkable success over the past thirty years. They have performed multiple sold-out shows at iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The band has also achieved multiplatinum status and has a vast catalog of music, starting with their 1997 album, The Wanderer. Their latest album, The Arcade, includes the fan favorite “In the Clouds.”In addition to their music career, O.A.R. members Marc Roberge and Jerry DePizzo are founding partners of the Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland.

This festival has become a significant cultural event in Maryland, celebrating music and community.O.A.R. is also known for its charitable efforts through its Heard The World Fund, which has raised millions for causes such as education, sustainability, and pediatric cancer.

