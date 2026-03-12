St. Augustine Amphitheatre to host sixth annual BRAVE Summit

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The sixth annual BRAVE Summit will be held March 25 at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre to address teen mental health stigmas. Hosted by UF Health St. Johns, the event is free for high school students.

The summit is the flagship event of the BRAVE program, which was founded in 2019 to connect students with mental health providers. Since the program began in St. Johns County Schools, the number of referred students reaching a provider has increased from 35% to 90%. The initiative now serves 10 school districts statewide and is positioned to assist nearly 300,000 students.

This year’s program features a keynote address from bestselling author and speaker Sam Demma. The event will also include a musical performance by artist Daya. Participants can access free food and drinks from local vendors, giveaways, a photo booth and art and poetry installations throughout the venue.

Wayne Marshall, president of UF Health St. Johns, said the summit addresses issues that impact every family in the region. “Each year, the BRAVE Summit brings our community together around an issue that affects every family,” Marshall said. “Events like this help build understanding, reduce stigma and support the mental health of the next generation.”

While the event is free for all high school students, those enrolled in St. Johns County Schools are eligible to earn four community service hours for their participation.

The event has expanded its reach significantly over the years. Paige Stanton, the founder of the BRAVE event and executive director of UF Health St. Johns Care Connect, said last year’s summit drew more than 2,000 students from 24 Florida school districts and five counties in Georgia.

“Watching these events grow year after year has been nothing short of inspiring,” Stanton said. “It reminds us why we do this work. We’re deeply proud to reach more teens each year and to help them see that support, hope and real mental health resources are within their reach.”

