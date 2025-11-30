St. Augustine Amphitheatre to host St. Johns County Fight Night in February 2026

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre will host the St. Johns County Fight Night on February 26, 2026, featuring local first responders competing in a boxing match for charity.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Diamond of Dreams and Special Olympics Florida, supporting children with special needs and local athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Tickets for the charity boxing event will go on sale on Friday, November 28, at 10:00 a.m., offering discounted rates in celebration of Black Friday.

The event will feature members of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, St. Johns County Fire Rescue, and St. Augustine Fire Department competing for the annual title.

“I’ve fought in amateur boxing matches… It takes a lot of courage to get in that ring, especially in front of a large crowd,” said Fight Night Promoter, SJSO Corporal Krissie Padgett.

The first bell will ring at 6 p.m. sharp, with doors opening at 5 p.m. The fights will consist of three rounds, each lasting one minute, with a one-minute interval between rounds.

The boxing ring will be placed in the pit area of The Amp, ensuring fantastic views for all attendees. VIP seating options, food, drinks, and Fight Night merchandise will be available.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office held its first Fight Night at The Amp last year, drawing a packed house and promising an even more action-packed event this year.

