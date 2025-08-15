St. Augustine horse carriage operators brace for disruption from upcoming construction

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A historic tradition in St. Augustine is facing yet another challenge. A major infrastructure project along the city’s iconic seawall will force horse-drawn carriage companies to relocate, potentially putting further strain on a struggling industry.

For centuries, the rhythmic clatter of hooves has echoed through St. Augustine’s streets, with horse-drawn carriages offering tourists a scenic ride steeped in the city’s rich history. But come spring 2026, those familiar routes will be altered.

The Florida Department of Transportation has announced a $45 million seawall replacement project aimed at protecting the city from future storm damage while preserving its historic aesthetic.

“It will greatly affect us by having to move,” said Jennifer Cushion, owner of the Country Carriages Company.

Although vehicle traffic along A1A won’t be disrupted, the adjacent parking lane—where carriages typically load and unload—will be intermittently closed for at least nine months.

“So to make that move and not be where anybody knows where we are and a lot of our business is walk-up, that’s a huge effect and very scary thought,” Cushion added.

She explained that the relocation comes at an already difficult time. The horse carriage industry is experiencing a downturn, and her company has been hit hard.

“40 to 50% down, which is huge when you have 23 horses to feed,” she said.

While the city has yet to provide a plan for supporting the industry during the construction period, Cushion has offered potential solutions.

“If they’re going to help us with signage, maybe to make it easier for people to find us or put us in a central location where we can be seen,” she suggested.

Construction on the seawall is expected to last nearly two years and will take place in phases. Although the work won’t begin until 2026, carriage operators said action is needed now to preserve a cherished piece of St. Augustine’s heritage.

As of now, the city has not announced a temporary location for the horse-drawn carriages. The seawall replacement project is expected to last nearly two years, with construction taking place in sections.

