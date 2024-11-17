St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum to host Lighthouse Illuminations event

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum will host its annual Lighthouse Illuminations event on select days between November 22, 2024, and January 11, 2025, as a part of the annual Night of Lights celebration.

During the event, titled Lighthouse Illuminations: Tides, Tidings, and Trees, tickets are available for both daytime and after-hours, both offering experience for travelers. The Keepers' House, grounds, as well as the lighthouse as a whole will be illuminated by lights and garlands. There will also be opportunities to venture to the top of the lighthouse as well.

Also featured will be 21 decorated trees throughout the property, with themes including Lighthouse Memories Tree, Toys from the Past Tree, Nutcracker Folklore Tree, Old Florida Tree, 150 Years of Service Anniversary Tree, and High Seas Tree.

Lighthouse Illuminations admission is priced at $24.95, information can be found by clicking HERE.

