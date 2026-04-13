St. Augustine seawall to close this summer for improvement project

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Road closures for construction are common across Northeast Florida, but a new project in downtown St. Augustine will shift the focus from highways to the waterfront.

The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing for a major seawall improvement project that will temporarily close sidewalks along the bayfront beginning this summer. Pedestrians will be detoured to the opposite side of the street during construction, which is expected to last about a year.

Officials say the upgrades will not only improve safety but also enhance the historic look of the area, which draws millions of visitors each year.

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“People can be really excited about this because a lot of people come and visit St. Augustine, so it’s going to be a huge impact with the number of people who get to see this,” said Renata DiGregorio, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation.

The project will transform the existing seawall by replacing the current posts and chains with a three-foot coquina wall. The attached sidewalk will also be lowered as part of the redesign.

“We are taking the posts and the chains that are on the seawall right now, and those are actually going to become a three-foot coquina wall,” DiGregorio said. “And the sidewalk is going to be lowered.”

FDOT says the construction addresses several priorities, including protecting roadways from flooding during king tides and improving pedestrian safety.

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“We’re really expecting this to enhance safety and protect the roadways more, especially during king tides,” DiGregorio said. “And it’s going to really match the aesthetics of this historic community.”

Another goal is to make the bayfront sidewalk consistent with the design on the opposite side of the nearby Bridge of Lions.

The project is expected to cost just under $20 million. Much of the work will be conducted from a barge in the water, which should help minimize disruptions to vehicle traffic.

Construction will take place in phases, beginning along the southern portion of the seawall near the park and moving north.

“They’re going to start on the south wall where the seawall is down at the park and move north,” DiGregorio said. “That’s what people are going to see.”

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