St. John County Sheriff’s Office searching for man whose been missing over a week

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said they’re looking for a man whose been missing for over a week. The sheriff’s office said Thursday that they’re looking for Anthony Kirk Byrd, 62, who was last seen in the 1000 block of W. King Street.

Byrd has a black bicycle with a basket attached. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 824-8304, or email crimetips@sjso.org.

Anthony Kirk Boyd, 62 Anthony Kirk Boyd, 62, has been missing for over a week, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Thursday, June 5, 2025. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

