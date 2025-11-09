St. Johns clerk’s office helps veterans get back behind the wheel

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Veterans in St. Johns County with suspended driver’s licenses can now get some much-needed help during November, thanks to a new program from the Clerk of Court’s Office.

The Clerk’s Office is waiving collection fees and helping veterans set up payment plans for overdue court fines.

The goal is to make it easier for those who served to get their driving privileges back.

Veterans can visit the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center to take advantage of the program.

While collection surcharges are waived, late fees still apply, and DMV reinstatement costs may remain.

The office is also offering free notary services, passport photos, and help recording military discharge paperwork for veterans, active-duty military, reservists, and their families.

Special ID cards with discounts are available to veterans who bring in their discharge documents.

Services are available at the courthouse on Lewis Speedway and by appointment at the Julington Creek and Ponte Vedra Beach annexes.

On Veterans Day, free document recording is also offered at Anastasia Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to noon.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.