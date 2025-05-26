Local

St. Johns County deputies searching for missing veteran with dementia

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
George Beidler Man reported missing from St. Johns County
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man.

According to officials, 77-year-old George Beidler was last seen at his home in the Walden Chase neighborhood in Ponte Vedra Monday morning.

SJSO says he is a veteran who has been diagnosed with dementia.

He is believed to be driving a red Ram 1500 truck with the license plate #NMA31. A Harley-Davidson sticker is on the back window.

Anyone with information on where Beidler may be is asked to call SJSO at (904) 824-8304.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Action News Jax Top Stories
0

Most Read