St. Johns County Fire Rescue to host recruitment event May 29th

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue is actively seeking recruits to join its progressive department, known for its aggressive firefighting and advanced medical capabilities.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Whether you have always wanted to be part of the fire service, seek a career change, or wish to give back to your community, this is your opportunity.

The recruitment team will be available to meet with potential candidates on Wednesday, May 29th, from 10 am to 1 pm at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Northeast Field Office.

For those unable to attend the event but still interested or with questions, inquiries can be directed to swhaley@sjcfl.us.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.