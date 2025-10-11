St. Johns County firefighters rescue two boaters after storm incident

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were rescued early Saturday morning after their boat started sinking near St. Augustine.

Fire crews say the boat hit a sandbar during a storm and began taking on water around 7 a.m.

Neither person had a life jacket, so firefighters gave them flotation gear before helping them safely aboard a rescue vessel.

Crews from Marine 12 and Engine 9 responded, with help from the St. Augustine Fire Department.

The boat was later anchored to shore to prevent further damage.

Officials are reminding everyone to check the weather before heading out on the water.

