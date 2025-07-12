St. Johns County hosting meeting on future park upgrades

ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is inviting the public to help shape the future of Collier-Blocker-Puryear Park in St. Augustine.

A community meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center.

County staff will be there to answer questions and gather feedback in an open-house format.

Early plans include new courts for tennis, pickleball, and basketball with lighting, a football field, benches, a community center, restrooms, and more.

Those who live nearby or just use the park are encouraged to stop by and share their ideas.

