St. Johns County man sentenced to prison for beating wife to death in 2022

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Johns County man pleaded guilty to murder on Thursday, more than two years after killing his wife at their St. Augustine home.

David Armstrong, 38, was sentenced to 42.5 years in prison for second-degree murder and criminal mischief.

According to his arrest warrant, Armstrong was the person to call 911 on December 19, 2022, claiming that his wife, Kimberly, had been dropped off at the house by an unknown suspect, naked and already injured. She was found dead in the yard by St. Johns County deputies.

The medical examiner’s office found blunt force injuries to her head, neck and torso, leading them to investigate her death as a homicide.

Nearly five months after her death, Armstrong was arrested on April 6, 2023 after detectives found contradictions in his statements and only his DNA on her body. A call to 911 the month before also indicated that it was likely not his first act of violence against her.

“The defendant literally beat his wife to death,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said about the case. “This conviction and sentence is the result of hard work and dedication from the sheriff’s office and your state attorney’s office. We work together every day, and in every case, to protect you and your family.”

