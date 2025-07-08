St. Johns County Parks & Rec to highlight adaptive equipment with All-Abilities Paddle event

The St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department will host an All-Abilities Paddle event on July 19, highlighting accessibility options for individuals with disabilities as part of Parks and Recreation Month.

Participants will launch from Trout Creek Park in St. Augustine at 6:30 P.M.

The event aims to provide people with physical or mental disabilities, along with their families, the opportunity to enjoy a guided kayaking trip and experience the sunset over the St. Johns River.

Adaptive equipment available for this and all paddle and kayak events includes paddle pivots, which enable control of a two-sided paddle with one arm, and transfer benches that assist wheelchair users in getting into and out of watercraft. Additional equipment such as seat and lumbar cushions, outriggers for stability, and pedal-drive paddleboards are also provided to accommodate various needs.

“It’s really important to offer this equipment, because we want to make sure that all residents, regardless of their limitations, can get out and enjoy what beautiful St. Johns County has to offer,” said Kelly Ussia, Outdoor Recreation Supervisor.

Participants interested in joining the All-Abilities Paddle can register online here. You will also be able to view the schedule of all events offered during Parks and Recreation month.

