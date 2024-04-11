St. Johns County to possibly purchase World Golf Village property for $5.5 million

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. Johns County leaders are considering buying the roughly 37 acres of the World Golf Village property.

Action News Jax first told you when the World Golf Foundation announced last year that it was it was relocating to North Carolina.

According to county documents, the World Golf Foundation has agreed to a purchase price of $5.5 million to sell this prime real estate to the county.

And that sale agreement would include The PGA Tour Production Building, along with parking lots.

Last June, the World Golf Foundation notified St. Johns County of its intention to move the World Golf Hall of Fame and the IMAX Theater out of the World Golf Village.

And this move also would relocate the PGA Tour Productions to a new building on the global home campus.

The World Golf Hall of Fame is already a county-owned multi-purpose facility.

And the IMAX Theater will stay open a little longer while the county looks for a long-term operator.

“My goal is to make sure that we the county keep the IMAX Theater ongoing,” said St. Johns County Commissioner Henry Dean.

But as this possible sale is on the table, Kat Wagner, with Crystal Ballroom, an event venue located in the World Golf Village, said there are some things she would like to see help the area become more enticing.

“It should be a place where anyone can bring their kids and have a picnic,” said Kat.

“Grab a cup of coffee or have a little boutique to shop in.”

Commissioner Dean said there are around 20,000 homeowners within a 5-mile radius of World Golf Village.

And as new neighborhoods continue to come to the area, he said they want to continue to get input from the residents.

“It’s what the residents who are surrounding this area and live in this area, what they want and what would benefit them and improve their quality of life,” said Commissioner Dean.

The sale agreement goes before St. Johns County Commissioners on Tuesday, April 16.

