St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announces summer Teen Driver Challenge classes

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is offering a series of Teen Driver Challenge classes this summer for local high school students.

The one-day driving course, sponsored by the Florida Sheriffs Association, is designed to help teen drivers better understand the rules of the road while improving their driving skills, safety awareness, and confidence behind the wheel. Deputies will provide hands-on instruction throughout the course.

The program is open to students ages 15 to 19 who live in St. Johns County and already have a learner’s permit or driver’s license prior to registration. Participants must also provide their own vehicle for the course.

Multiple class dates are available throughout June and July, including sessions beginning June 3 and continuing through July 17.

For those who are interested, click here.

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