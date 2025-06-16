St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing runaway, concerned for her safety

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they’re continuing to search for a missing runaway. Angel Cline has been missing since Feb. 19, the sheriff’s office stated in a social media post adding that they’re concerned about the runaway’s safety.

Cline was last seen wearing a green and white hooded sweatshirt, blue plaid pajama pants, and black and white skater style shoes, carrying a black drawstring backpack, the social media post states.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (904) 824-8304, or crimetips@sjso.org.

𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐋𝐋 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐆: Angel Cline has been missing/runaway from St. Johns County since February 19, 2025 and SJSO is concerned... Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 16, 2025

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.