St. Johns County unveils $1.27 billion budget proposal with lower tax rate

ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is proposing a $1.27 billion budget for the next fiscal year.

The plan includes a slightly lower general fund millage rate of 4.5650, compared to last year’s 4.6537.

The budget sets aside $25 million for emergency response reserves.

It also includes $169 million for construction projects like new fire stations, parks, roads, and government buildings.

In total, the county plans to add 64 new full-time workers to support current services and new operations.

The proposal was presented at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on July 22.

Big projects include Davis Park upgrades, a new medical examiner facility, and work on Greenbriar Road and Old Moultrie Road.

Libraries and fire services will also grow, with 33 new firefighter positions and 18 new library staff included.

The budget builds in a nearly $54 million reserve for emergencies and long-term stability.

The first public hearing on the budget is set for September 3 at 5:01 p.m., and the final one is September 16.

Both hearings will be held at the St. Johns County Auditorium.

