St. Augustine is Southern Living’s Best Small Town in Florida for 2024

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Nation’s Oldest City has been -- yet again -- recognized among the best of the best.

Southern Living revealed the results of its South’s Best Awards 2024 and St. Augustine was named the best small town in Florida.

The publication said St. Augustine’s rich history keeps visitors coming back for more:

“Sites like the Castillo de San Marcos, Fort Mose Historic State Park, Colonial Quarter, and Ponce De Leon’s Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park explore that history and invite visitors to learn more about the Ancient City’s rich past.”

Best Small Town in Florida wasn’t the only recognition that St. Augustine received from Southern Living’s South’s Best Awards. The Ancient City was also recognized as the best waterfront town in Florida.

Southern Living also shared the 22 Best Things To Do In St. Augustine, including places to eat, stay, and visit.

Here’s how Southern Living got the results for its South’s Best Awards:

“An online survey was conducted by third-party agency Proof Insights among Southern Living consumers, asking them to rate their favorite places across the South for the South’s Best Awards 2024. The survey was fielded from July 12 to August 23, 2023, and had over 20,000 respondents.”

