St. Augustine Police urge responsible 911 use during Fourth of July

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As fireworks light up the night sky this Independence Day, the St. Augustine Police Department is urging residents to think carefully before dialing 911.

With emergency lines often flooded during the holiday, officials are reminding the public to distinguish between real emergencies and non-urgent issues.

“From scared pets to restless nights, officers say they’ve heard it all — but this year, they want to make sure first responders are available for real emergencies,” said Action News Jax reporter Nicholas Brooks, reporting live from St. Augustine.

Every year, emergency dispatchers nationwide receive countless non-urgent calls, and this Fourth of July is expected to be no different. The St. Augustine Police Department is taking steps to ensure resources are used wisely.

“We don’t want to tie up the lines and emergency personnel, especially considering how important it is to use fireworks safely,” said Public Information Officer Dee Brown.

Brown emphasized the importance of understanding the difference between a simple disturbance and a real danger.

“Fireworks are going to be set off in neighborhoods, you don’t have to call us about that. Now, if a firework lands on a roof and starts a fire? That’s the emergency we’re looking for,” he explained.

He also noted that not every loud noise is cause for concern, but if something feels suspicious, residents shouldn’t hesitate to act.

“If they’re fireworks going off and kids are playing outside, there’s no need to call. But if it sounds like gunshots — and they don’t sound the same as fireworks — that’s a call you need to make to us,” Brown said.

Ultimately, Brown said, it’s about keeping emergency services available for those who truly need them.,

