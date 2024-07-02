St. Johns County Parks and Recreation launches new app

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department has launched a new app for residents and visitors alike.

The app offers users a faster way to engage with the community, explore local parks and learn about county history.

The SJC Parks and Rec app provides users with interactive maps to locate parks, beaches and amenities, such as skate parks, dog parks and boat ramps. Additionally, the app enables quick registration for programs and events and offers region-specific audio tours about the county’s rich history.

“These location-based audio tours can be downloaded in advance, allowing users to enjoy historical narratives while visiting our parks and beaches,” said SJC Parks and Recreation Director Ryan Kane. “We wanted to provide a convenient way for people to experience the history embedded in our park properties.”

Community Program Manager Tess Simpson added, “The app simplifies the process for residents to sign up for park programs and learn more about our parks, beaches, boat ramps, and everything in between.”

CLICK HERE to download now in the Apple App Store or Google Play.

