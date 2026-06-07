St. Johns County recognizes July 2026 as Parks and Recreation Month

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners officially recognized July 2026 as Parks and Recreation Month. District One Commissioner Christian Whitehurst presented a proclamation on behalf of the Board during its regular meeting on June 2.

The recognition aligns with the national theme for Parks and Recreation Month, “the Power of Parks and Recreation,” which highlights the vital role parks and recreation services play in building strong, healthy and connected communities. These services improve physical and mental health, protect natural resources, foster environmental stewardship, strengthen social connections, and enhance quality of life for residents of all ages and abilities.

Whitehurst, District One Commissioner for the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, emphasized the enduring value of these community resources. “For me, every month is Parks & Rec Month,” Whitehurst said. “It is the greatest return on investment any community can make to enhance its quality of life. From the beaches to the more than 100 park facilities these folks manage… it’s really a testament to their good work and the lifestyle that people have come to St. Johns County to live.”

The St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department manages extensive assets, including 106 parks, 126 athletic fields, 41 playgrounds, 9 community centers and 270 community programs. To celebrate the month, the department has planned a month-long series of community events and activities.

Parks Assistant Director Jamie Baccari and Recreation, highlighted the significance of the upcoming events. “Parks and Recreation Month is an opportunity to highlight the important role our parks, public facilities and recreational programs play in enhancing quality of life throughout St. Johns County,” Baccari said. “Our parks provide places for recreation, conservation, wellness and community connection and they preserve the natural and cultural resources that make our county unique.”

The planned activities will take place at parks and facilities throughout St. Johns County. Tess Simpson, Community Programs Manager, detailed the variety of planned offerings. “Our team has planned a full month of activities designed to welcome residents and visitors of all ages and abilities into our parks and programs,” Simpson said. “Whether you’re attending a family event, learning a new skill, just enjoying the outdoors, or even visiting a park for the first time, we hope Parks and Recreation Month helps residents connect with their community and discover everything available right here in St. Johns County.”

Events scheduled throughout July include “Popsicles in the Park,” “Family Bingo Night,” a “Putting Clinic at St. Johns Golf Club,” “All Abilities Kayaking” and “Reel in the Fun – Kids’ Fishing Tournament.”

Additionally, a month-long giveaway opportunity will be available for those who attend the events.

The planned community events and activities are scheduled to take place throughout July.

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