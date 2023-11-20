United Cajun Navy: ‘Possible life raft’ spotted during search for missing fishermen

The United Cajun Navy is asking for assistance in determining if an object found during the search for three missing fishermen is connected to their disappearance.

Action News Jax first told you on Sunday when the United Cajun Navy announced debris from their fishing boat, Carol Ann was found 16 miles off the coast of St. Augustine.

On Monday afternoon on its Facebook page, the United Cajun Navy said a “possible life raft has been spotted.”

We need boats, planes and beach walkers out searching Matanzas Inlet inshore and Ocean Side south... Posted by United Cajun Navy on Monday, November 20, 2023

Action News Jax told you last month when the United Cajun Navy joined the search for Tyler Barlow, Caleb Wilkinson, and Dalton Conway. The three men disappeared off the coast of Brunswick on a commercial fishing trip in October.

In its Monday post on Facebook, the organization asked for “boats, planes and beach walkers” to search “Matanzas Inlet inshore and Ocean Side south to Flagler Beach.”

The post said that the U.S. Coast Guard has been notified and is assisting.

