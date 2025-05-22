State Park Preservation Act signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida will ban putting developments like hotels and golf courses in state parks.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the “State Park Preservation Act” into law.

It comes after his administration created a plan to add developments to state parks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

That included plans for pickleball courts and a lodge at Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County.

Mass protests led to that plan being withdrawn and a bill being filed.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Sierra Club Florida officials issued the following statements about the act being signed into law:

“The signing of the State Park Preservation Act is a monumental victory for Florida’s beloved state parks—and a powerful testament to what Floridians can achieve when we stand together. In just ten months, we transformed a reckless plan to pave over our parks into a law that protects them forever. This achievement is nothing short of historic. It sends a clear message: our elected leaders answer to the people, not to developers. This win belongs to every Floridian who marched, rallied, spoke out, and stood firm in defense of our wild places. Together, we have built one of the most powerful grassroots movements in Florida’s history, and demonstrated that even in a politically volatile state like ours, we can work together to deliver lasting change.” – Kristine Cunningham, Executive Committee Chair, Sierra Club Florida

“Since August, Sierra Club Florida and its partners and allies have been on the frontlines of the fight to save our state parks, and today, we are thrilled to officially declare: VICTORY! What started as the ‘Great Outdoors Initiative’ to develop our parks, has ended with a State Park Preservation Act that will ensure they are permanently protected. This landmark law is the direct result of the grassroots power and unwavering dedication of Floridians from all political affiliations who stood together to say: Our parks are not for sale. Today, we celebrate a turning point not just for our environment, but for the future of Florida.” – Javier Estevez, Political and Legislative Director, Sierra Club Florida

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.