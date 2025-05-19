State seeking death penalty for man accused of killing a Jacksonville corrections officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Demaurea Grant, who Action News Jax told you at the start of the month was brought back to Florida after being arrested in North Carolina for the murder of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections Officer Brad McNew, is pleading not guilty.

His lawyers tell Action News Jax they entered a written not guilty plea before Grant’s hearing at the Duval County courthouse on Monday.

During the hearing, not only did lawyers with the State Attorney’s Office say they were pursuing the death penalty, but Grant gave up his constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Grant’s lawyers are asking for the trial to start in 2026. Between the requests of Grant’s lawyers in the state, it’s likely the trial will start in either January or April.

Grant has been staying in the Clay County jail since he was first brought back to Florida on the first week of May. He was put in Officer McNew’s handcuffs when he got to northeast Florida.

Grant is accused of shooting and killing Officer McNew at a Love’s gas station near the Jacksonville International Airport in October 2024.

JSO says Officer McNew was off-duty at the time and not in uniform, but had tried to stop Grant from attacking the woman he was with when he was killed.

She was later identified as Makayla Huggins, who has pleaded guilty to helping Grant get away from the area after the shooting. Huggins is set to appear in court in July.

Grant’s next court hearing is set for June 16.

