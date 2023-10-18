Stray dog looking for a home after being paralyzed from hit-and-run crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Buster was hit by the car and was paralyzed and left on the street for weeks.

Searching for help, Buster dragged himself out of the road.

When he was found, his kneecaps were raw from dragging on the pavement, and his underside was infected.

Dr. Valentino Grant and his vet tech, Sam, brought Buster to the vet clinic, where x-rays revealed a spinal injury, causing his rear-end paralysis.

Buster is now with foster parents and using his new wheelchair.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Buster needs a home!

Even though he is in a safe space, he is still looking for a forever home.

If you’d like to help Buster and other urgent dogs in need, please consider a tax-deductible donation to Florida Urgent Rescue: https://www.floridaurgentrescue.org/donate

